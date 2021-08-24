MILWAUKEE — The state’s largest transit system continues to face a bus operator shortage.

The Milwaukee County Transit System says they are looking to hire around 60 bus operators.

Earlier this summer, MCTS announced they would not be able to run shuttle service to the Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest due to not having enough drivers. While MCTS HR employment supervisor Tiffany Moore said they are making headway in hiring, the challenges are still there.

Increased competition from other companies looking to hire, as well as the challenges of working during a pandemic haven’t helped.

“I think the challenge is attributed to the pandemic, we see other organizations that are feeling the effect that this has had on their businesses," Moore said. "Hopefully getting people to where they feel comfortable with being out and communicating with other people and passengers is where we aim to be."

MCTS said they have employed a number of strategies in order to increase their hiring numbers. One strategy has been holding hiring events at the Wisconsin State Fair and other large public events.

Karen Martinez is an MCTS bus operator and also serves as an instructor to new drivers. Martinez has been out at a number of these events to answer questions for potential applicants. She said giving people the chance to ask a driver one-on-one about the challenges and advantages of the job can go a long way.

“It’s really good to ask a driver, someone right out there that is in the thick of things," Martinez said. "We are hands on, we are the first ones out there."

For more information about the jobs available with MCTS, visit their hiring website.