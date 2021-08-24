ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a growing concern that a mostly unvaccinated part of our community is now making up the largest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Orange County.

What You Need To Know OCPS is reporting almost 400 new student cases on Monday, which is the highest since school started



Face masks are mandatory for students with an opt-out option

Children under the age of 12 are still ineligible for the vaccination, but that age group is part of this trend in new cases.

Orange County health leaders said Monday that the 5 to 14 year old age group is contributing to the highest proportion of new cases at about 20%.

This group is largely unvaccinated because kids under the age of 12 are not yet eligible.

That is why experts said it is so important for those who can get vaccinated to do so because it also helps those who can’t.

Health leaders said that the more we build up community immunity, the less community transmission there will be.

"What happens in schools and those children is a reflection of what's happening in the community, so the high level of transmission there, so to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated, we encourage everyone to continue pandemic precautions and to get vaccinated," Florida Department of Health in Orange County Interim Director of Infectious Diseases Alvina Chu said.

OCPS is doing random temperature checks and has a quarantine procedure in place.

The school board is meeting Tuesday afternoon, where masks are not on the agenda, but it could come up.

Right now, school district officials said about 7 to 8% of Orange County families have opted out of the mask mandate, which is in effect for the first 30 days of the school year.