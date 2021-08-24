COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Revision is now accepting complaints from businesses and property owners who believe the pandemic and public health orders affected the value of their property.

The special filing period began on Aug. 3 and extends through Sept. 2, and anyone who was eligible to file a standard BOR complaint can file a COVID-19 complaint even if they already filed a standard complaint for the 2020 tax year, Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano announced this week in a press release.

To qualify for a change in value, property owners must “allege with particularity in the complaint how such a circumstance or order caused the reduction in true value of the property.”

“I encourage any business or property owner who believes their property value was impacted by the pandemic to file a complaint through the Board of Revision,” Stinziano said. “Our goal is to establish fair and accurate property values, and this process presents an opportunity for businesses affected by COVID-19 to have their property values adjusted accordingly.”

Stinziano said he is holding a series of virtual informational sessions this month to educate property owners about this opportunity.

To register to attend a session, contact AuditorStinziano@franklincountyohio.gov.

For more information and to file a COVID-19 complaint, click here to visit the Board of Revision's website.