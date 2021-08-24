BUFFALO, N.Y. — A campaign is on to try and get Starbucks workers across the Buffalo area to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United made the announcement on Twitter Monday, but it’s been a few months in the making.

What You Need To Know An organizing committee is working to unionize 20 Starbucks stores throughout the Buffalo area



They say they've voiced these concerns for years, with no real response



The unionizing efforts have received support from several public figures



Spectrum News 1 reached out to Starbucks for comment and has not yet received a response

“We're called Starbucks partners, but we want to become real partners with the company,” said Alexis Rizzo, a shift supervisor at Starbucks.

Rizzo has worked for the company for six years.

“There's been talks of us unionizing for years," she said. "This is just the first time that it's come to fruition.”

Now, she’s part of a 50-person organizing committee that is working to unionize 20 stores throughout the Buffalo area in an attempt to give them a seat at the table when it comes to wages, staffing and other decisions.

They say they've voiced these concerns for years, with no real response.

We are proud to announce that we have formed an organizing committee of SBWorkersUnited in the Buffalo region. Here is our letter to Kevin Johnson! pic.twitter.com/eOzPE4u1vy — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) August 23, 2021

“It isn't coming from a place of having anger towards the company or grievances with the company," Rizzo explained. "It's just about us having a voice and having a means to organize to obtain that voice.”

Talks about unionizing ramped up in the past two months, though organizers kept their work discreet out of fear of retaliation.

“There's 8,000 Starbucks companies and none of them have a union," said Kayla Sterner, a Starbucks barista. "Previous efforts to form unions have been met with a lot of people unjustly being fired. That brought a lot of fear.”

They sent a letter to CEO Kevin Johnson, asking him not to interfere with their efforts.

Rizzo says she expects a nice response from the company to try and, "make us feel like they'll fix the problems without us needing to organize."

She says she doesn't expect major issues because their campaign is already very public.

Up next, organizers are working on petitions to unionize on a store-by-store basis. They want to leave the decision to take this next step up to each individual employee.

The right to organize is fundamental to building a strong middle class. Buffalo's @SBWorkersUnited want to organize, and this is another reason why we need the #PROAct to become law. https://t.co/bnp4uedyl6 — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) August 23, 2021

“We spend so much of our life at work, this space should be democratic, just like the rest of our life,” said Starbucks partner barista Brian Murray.

They believe this could potentially pave the way for a better future.

The unionizing efforts have gotten support from many public figures including Buffalo City Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, Congressman Brian Higgins and state Senator Tim Kennedy.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Starbucks multiples times for comment and has not yet received a response.