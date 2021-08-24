Maine's governor is calling on small businesses around the state to apply for federal disaster loans that are available because of the drought the state suffered earlier in the summer.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said farm-related entities in nine Maine counties can apply for the low-interest economic injury disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Mills said any Maine businesses impacted by the drought, which damaged crops for farmers, should see if they are eligible for a loan.

The drought began on June 22 and led to some of the warmest and driest weather on record in the state, Mills said. The loans can be up to $2 million. Applications are due by April 13.

The counties that are eligible for the loans are Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Waldo.

Drought in recent years has been difficult for growers of potatoes and blueberries, which are two of the state’s most important crops.