MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 vaccinations are now required for City of Milwaukee employees.

Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday that the requirement is for general city employees, including temporary employees and interns, and is effective as of Sept. 1. Unvaccinated employees will have until Oct. 29 to get proof of vaccination; those who do not comply with the requirements will face an initial unpaid suspension for up to 30 days, and continued failure to comply will result in separation from employment.

City employees will receive up to two hours of paid leave to receive vaccinations. The new policy includes provisions for employees requesting exemption from the vaccination requirement based on specific medical or religious criteria.

“We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated workforce is part of that,” Barrett said. “A vaccinated workforce also helps protect members of the public who interact with employees, as well as family members of City employees.”

The decision follows comprehensive reviews by both the Milwaukee Health Department and the City’s Department of Employee Relations. The move also comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally approved the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

As of now, the vaccination requirements do not apply to union-represented employees.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee 4th District Alderman Robert Bauman introduced legislation that would require the city’s Department of Employee Relations to develop a policy on how to implement testing and vaccine verification for the city's employees.