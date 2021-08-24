Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist confirmed.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Watts joined the band in 1963 and stayed with the group for more than half a century.

He was 80 years old.

This is a developing story. CHeck back later for further updates.