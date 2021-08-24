President Joe Biden will stick to his self-imposed deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the end of August, an official told the Associated Press ahead of the president's scheduled remarks Tuesday afternoon.

The Aug. 31 deadline means that the final U.S. exit could be just one week away, while still thousands of people are left to evacuate, including American citizens and Afghans who assisted the U.S. in the two decade war.

A Taliban spokesperson also said Tuesday that they would no longer allow Afghans to enter the airport in Kabul, a move that could potentially block thousands of allies from evacuating.

Since Monday, the U.S. evacuated more than 20,000 people, the highest single-day total yet. Several thousand Americans have been evacuated, a defense spokesman said.

The president has promised to relocate all Americans who wish to leave Afghanistan, and he made a similar commitment last week to Afghans who aided the United States efforts, though it's unclear how many will get to leave.

Defense officials said earlier Tuesday they were still planning for all possibilities, including an extension of the deadline, though Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also noted it would take at least several days to draw down U.S. forces from the country.

