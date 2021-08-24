For Albany resident Yusef Oliver, the thought of landing a job at Rivers Casino as a security guard to support his family is music to his ears.

“It’s a beautiful situation," Oliver says. "I appreciate this opportunity. I’ve been looking to be security for a minute. I took the test to do exactly this, this opportunity presented itself, and I’m everything for it. I appreciate it.”

Oliver is one of many who showed up to the casino’s job fair on Tuesday afternoon. And like many since the pandemic started, he has struggled to hold onto a job.

“I'm struggling," Oliver said. "I’m trying to stay with a job and keep working, and hopefully things work out for the best.”

What You Need To Know As the delta variant surges, job security becomes a concern



Some are worried that if things worsen, it'll be back to square one



Others believe the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter

The state unemployment rate, according to latest figures, sits at 7.6%, and has been steadily decreasing since the start of 2021.

But the delta variant of COVID-19 is surging across the state and the country, raising fears of job loss due to businesses closing.

It's something that concerns Oliver, but he believes the light is getting brighter at the end of the tunnel.

“That was a worry," he said. "But I believe at this point, the way things are going, I think we’re going to make it up out of this situation.”

Job security is a growing concern. Oliver is hopeful to land a job at Rivers. A successful interview leaves him feeling confident about the future.

“I was nervous at first, when I first walked in, but I feel confident because I believe this job is for me," he says. "I think I’m going to get this job.”

And landing it would mean the world to him and his family.

“This is going to help us a lot," Oliver said. "This is going to help us do things as far as sports activities, and give us more time to spend time together and things of that nature. Good times, family times.”