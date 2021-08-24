"Every day, chocolate mousse. De tous les jours mousse au chocolat."

David Weiss, the chef at Alsace French Bistro in Tierra Verde is separating eggs white from their yokes. It’s one of three main ingredients of his popular chocolate mousse dessert.

“We have semi-sweet chocolat, we have eggs and we have butter,” he said in English.

Then in French: “Oeufs au beurre et chocolat.”

And in German: “We have butter, eier und schokolate.”

Wait — Why German?

“I'm from Alsace, which is the German side of France. So I live very close to the Rhine River, which is the border to Germany,” Weiss explained.

And he says people from that region simply love chocolate.

Well, so do we. So, here's the recipe!

Ingredients

400 Grams of semi-sweet chocolate

7 eggs

1 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoons of water

How he does it

1. Chef melts butter and chocolate together with a sprinkle of water.

2. Next chef beats the egg whites until the peaks are so stiff, you can flip the bowl upside down, and it doesn’t move.

3. Chef combines the chocolate with the egg yolks, and carefully, carefully adds the fluffy egg whites to the recipe

“So you're going to incorporate air in it by turning your bowl and lifting up the chocolate and put it over the egg whites, so you'll do this until everything is blending together perfectly

4. Put it in the fridge overnight, and it’s ready to taste.

5. Serve with a dollop of cream, a dusting of powdered sugar and a halved strawberry.