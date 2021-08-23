ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration’s final stamp of approval will help stamp out vaccine hesitancy, some pharmacists say.

The FDA approval on Monday will boost the confidence in the Pfizer vaccine and will also increase demand for vaccines overall, staff members at Orlando Pharmacy on Orange Avenue say.

For more than 60 years, Orlando Pharmacy’s humble brick-and-mortar location has been many families’ choice over the big box stores.

“We’re gonna know everything about you and your family at some point," Pharmacy Manager Craig Sicinski said. "We’ll know the name of your dogs. It really is personal. I did retail chain for, gosh, almost 18 years. And I didn’t really understand what the difference was. Community pharmacy is not the same as retail."

Sicinski has seen a lot of new faces lately booking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he thinks now that trend will continue.

“Now with FDA approval, that’s really the last step in the drug development process," Sicinski said. "That was holding back a lot of people as far as hesitancy in my opinion. We would always have really not much to say to their challenge that ‘these have not been FDA approved.’”

“I vaccinated a few customers today that actually made the decision to get the vaccine today, after they saw the approval," said Willie Robinson, who is Sicinski's partner in doling out doses.

So the little clinic that for decades, in spite of its small space, built a big name for itself now serves an even larger purpose.

But, like its name, Sicinski said its mission still is simplicity.

“We need to care for these people," Sicinski said. "As a health-care provider, I’m here to provide a service and answer questions to the best of my ability."

Orlando Pharmacy is also seeing a boost in demand right now because of an increased supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the recent approval of the COVID-19 booster shot for the immunocompromised, he said.