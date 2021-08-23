FLORIDA — Every year on September 11, dozens of first responders bike through the state of Florida in honor of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“These rides really make a difference for the families of these first responders, said Jeff Morse, the founder of the Brotherhood Ride.

What You Need To Know Group of first responders, called the Brotherhood Ride, to honor the heroes on 9-11



The bikers will ride across the country to New York City on September 11



They also make stops to visit families of those who died in the line of duty



The effects of 9-11 tug at the heartstrings of our nation and many Floridians continue to find ways to remember that tragic day, as the Brotherhood Ride.

“All these guys just rode 70-80 miles,” said Morse. “We sleep on an air mattress and we get a hot meal when we wake up. That keeps our costs down to zero. If we had to pay for hotels and food, there’d be no money to give the family. It’s all because of Elk’s lodges like this that help us along the way.”

Morse says that the Brotherhood ride typically lasts for a few days, on a ride throughout Florida, but this time, to mark 20 years since the attack, they’re riding to New York City. The trip will take 22 days. The riders will get to stay overnight for free at Elks lodges, like the one in Lakeland.

“We support them, all the way,“ said John Mathison of the Lakeland Elks Lodge. “The Boys and Girls Club worked with us. We’ll put them on a bus and take them there so they can get showered up. In the morning we’ll cook breakfast for them, and by 8 a.m., they’ll be on their way.”

This year, the Brotherhood Ride started in Naples, Florida, and will end in NYC on 9-11.

“After a line of duty death, the years go by and people forget about that day. We’re just here to remind those people that their loved ones will never be forgotten,” said Morse.

The Brotherhood Ride also make stops along the way to visit the families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.