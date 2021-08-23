OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — No matter how hot and miserable it gets in St. Cloud, you will find 17-year-old Bryan White mowing lawns most of the day.

He cuts grass for all kinds of people: seniors, veterans, single parents, or the disabled at no cost.

It all started as part of a challenge called Raising Men Lawn Care Service. Despite being done with the challenge, he continues to volunteer his time.

“I like to do landscaping. I like to be outside,” White said.

Last Fall, White was diagnosed with testicular cancer. It has been a tough journey but he said it is not stopping him from doing good deeds.

“I had one time where it took me five hours, four or five hours to get a yard done and it was hard,” White explained.

White said, “It makes me feel happy I helped them out and got their yard looking nicer than what it was.”

White has finished 70 yards and he has even inspired his autistic brother, Devin Ennis, to do the same.

“Oh he’s my hero, he’s my little brothers’ hero, he's everybody's hero in my book,” Ennis said.

White had surgery to remove the cancer and is now in remission, giving him an evergreen outlook on life.

White is looking for more lawns to do, preferably on the state streets of St. Cloud where he can bring his equipment on his bike trailer.

You can email him at: GrassNinja2003@yahoo.com