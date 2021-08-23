ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World and the union group that represents its hotel workers, bus drivers, merchandise, attractions and food and beverage workers have reached an agreement on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, the Service Trades Council said in a statement Monday.

What You Need To Know Disney World, Service Trades Council agree on COVID vaccine terms



Employees must provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 22, the STCU said



Union members may seek an exception for religious or medical conditions



If they do not comply or get an accommodation, union members will lose their positions

In the agreement, Disney will require all employees represented by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents six of the unions at Walt Disney World, to show proof of receiving a COVID vaccination by Oct. 22, 2021, the union group said. Employees with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs will be eligible to apply for an accommodation through a negotiated process.

Under the terms of the agreement, prompt processing of requests for accommodation will be ensured and Disney and the union will hold weekly meetings to address concerns as they arise, as well as an explanation if any requests for accommodations are denied, according to the union group.

The grievance procedure may be utilized if there are disputes regarding exceptions to the rules, the union group said in its statement.

Union members who do not comply with the vaccine requirement and do not request a legitimate accommodation will not be able to keep their positions but will have a "yes" rehire status with Disney, the STCU said.

The Service Trades Council is the largest union group at Walt Disney World but does not represent all of the company’s employees there.

Disney will host onsite vaccine events over the next several weeks at which employees can get Pfizer vaccinations.

Disney has not issued a statement on any agreements at this time.

Greg Angel of Spectrum News 13 contributed to this report.