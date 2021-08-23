MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — Afghan refugees are now in Wisconsin being housed at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

This includes special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other people at risk. More refugees are expected to be arriving in the coming days as well.

The U.S. Marines tweeted Sunday morning, showing marines and National Guard airmen getting reception tents ready for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Juneau County.

The Department of Defense, in support of the State Department, is providing transportation and temporary housing in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

A spokesperson with the department of defense said the Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Sunday afternoon and then were bussed to Fort McCoy.

"We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process," Fort McCoy said in a news release.

This is in addition to the small number of Afghans currently finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va. The U.S. Northern Command is also working to provide services at Fort Bliss in Texas and potentially other military locations if required.