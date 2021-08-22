ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 10 million Floridians are now fully vaccinated.

That is around 51 percent of the state’s population.

But more is needed to reach herd immunity and beat COVID-19 once and for all. Now, the City of Orlando is working with the Orange County Department of Health to incentivize those shots in an effort to get more people in the community vaccinated.

What You Need To Know City of Orlando offers incentives to get vaccinated



Vaccination event took place Sunday at Ana G. Mendez University



City of Orlando COVID information





MORE coronavirus headlines

On Sunday, at the Ana G. Mendez University on Semoran Boulevard, Eduardo Hernandez’s two kids joined him to give their dad a boost of courage as he gets his COVID-19 vaccine.

Hernandez, of Orlando, was hesitant to get the shot initially. He decided to wait until now.

“(I’m) Scared, I’m not going to lie,” Hernandez said. “I was kind of afraid to do it but with the little incentives, I was like you know what, let me just get it so I’m going to get my first shot today.”

Benjamin Valazquez with Ana G. Mendez University said they opened their doors Sunday to reach both kids and adults with the Pfizer vaccine.

Their location made the trip easy for a lot of families.

The city of Orlando is partnering with the Orange Co DOH to offer Pfizer vaccines today at Ana G Mendez University off Semoran Blvd from 10-3pm. And they’re offering people free swag and a chance to win tickets to a number of community events @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fQLUDnS0xp — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) August 22, 2021

“We have a couple of people outside waiting to get the vaccine, we have a couple of kids with the parents. I mean, this is a great opportunity for the whole community,” he said. “Possibly you would have to drive a long way and wait a long time to get vaccinated. But here, you would have the opportunity easier, quicker than the other places.”

And with every shot in the arm comes a chance to win tickets to see concerts like Enrique Iglesias, J. Cole, Orlando Magic games even college football bowl games.

It’s giving people in the community, including Hernandez, the extra boost and courage he needed to come in and get that shot in the arm.

“Yes because it’s actually telling me that my government is doing anything they can to push the population to get vaccinated,” Hernandez said. “Use the masks, make the masks more mandatory, have the sanitizer everywhere so we can clean our hands, that’s actually going to help a lot,”

Missed today’s vaccination event?

You’ll still have a chance to get out and get your shot and get the chance to win some free tickets.

The city will be offering free vaccination sites at Camping World Stadium this Tuesday and at Orlando city Hall this Thursday - where you can get your vaccine and get your name in the running for those free tickets.

Winners will be chosen August 30 at Orlando City Hall.​