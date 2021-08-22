POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spent part of the weekend opening two new sites to treat coronavrius patients.
The state’s latest monoclonal antibody treatment sites are in Polk County and Manatee County.
Each location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and both will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The newest monoclonal antibody treatment sites are located at:
Church at the Mall
1010 East Memorial Boulevard
Lakeland
Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
206 2nd Street East
Bradenton
Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.
The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus.
The governor, who has been touting the effectiveness of the treatment, wants people who catch the virus to consider getting the treatment early.
The treatments will be free, and no prescription will be needed. To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
“If you look at the people who are being hospitalized, the vast majority have not been vaccinated. But also, over 90% of the people admitted did not get a mono treatment after they were infected," DeSantis said. “It's our belief based on the data, that if more people knew about this and would have done it, the admissions would have been lower and we think with more uptick on this, the admissions will go lower in the future.”
Other Central Florida and Tampa Bay area treatment facilities arelocated at:
Brevard County
Kiwanis Island Park
951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
Merritt Island, Florida 32952
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park
8008 East Chelsea Street
Tampa, Florida 33610
Hours: Monday – Friday; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Orange County
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, Florida 32805
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Pasco County
Fasano Center
11611 Denton Avenue
Hudson, Florida 34667
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center
351 Andrews Street
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.