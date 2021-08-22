POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spent part of the weekend opening two new sites to treat coronavrius patients.

The state’s latest monoclonal antibody treatment sites are in Polk County and Manatee County.

Each location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and both will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The newest monoclonal antibody treatment sites are located at:

Church at the Mall

1010 East Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East

Bradenton

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus.

The governor, who has been touting the effectiveness of the treatment, wants people who catch the virus to consider getting the treatment early.

The treatments will be free, and no prescription will be needed. To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

“If you look at the people who are being hospitalized, the vast majority have not been vaccinated. But also, over 90% of the people admitted did not get a mono treatment after they were infected," DeSantis said. “It's our belief based on the data, that if more people knew about this and would have done it, the admissions would have been lower and we think with more uptick on this, the admissions will go lower in the future.”

Other Central Florida and Tampa Bay area treatment facilities arelocated at:

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: Monday – Friday; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pasco County

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.