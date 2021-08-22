DATONA BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken into custody Sunday afternoon for questioning after a body was found inside a burning home during a physical disturbance call, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

First responders arrived at the home in the 500 block of Cannon Street at about 1 p.m. after a caller said a man in the home was attacking an elderly woman, investigators said.

Within minutes, officers said they found a man walking southbound on Cannon Street away from the home. They also reported smelling smoke and seeing heavy flames inside the residence.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, and once the fire was put out, emergency personnel found a body inside the home.

Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was an adult female who was found inside on the ground.

The man found walking away from the residence, who was not identified, was taken into custody for questioning. He has not been arrested, investigators said.

Police are preparing a search warrant to allow them to search inside the home.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza's office and the State Fire Marshal's Office were assisting in the investigation.

No other information was immediately released on the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.