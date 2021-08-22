WORCESTER, Mass. - The future of the Denholm building in downtown Worcester may be up in the air and people who have history with the building want to see it put to good use if there are any changes.

Multiple sources tell Spectrum News 1, tenants in the building are making arrangements to move out.

Christopher Sawyer wrote the book “Denholms: The Story of Worcester's Premier Department Store.” The book looks back at the building's long history of being the state's largest department store outside of Boston.

Sawyer says he simply wants to see the Denholm building getting used if current tenants leave.

“That store gave a lot back to the city, and it loved Worcester. You know, I would love to see the City return the favor at this point to that building because it needs love right now. It does,” Sawyer said. “You know, and a lot of people can walk by it and because it's not in the best looking shape right now just dismiss it. But, we're losing our history."

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority (WRA) is considering the acquisition of the Denholm building. The WRA met on August 13 in executive session to discuss the potential acquisition.