TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens has kicked off its annual Bier Fest event, and many Bay Area breweries on on the menu.

The event runs Saturday-Sunday through Oct. 31



Breweries like 3 Daughters in St. Petersburg, Cigar City Brewing in Ybor, and Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton are just some of the local breweries on the list.

“This is a labor of love and straight passion,” said Barry Elwonger, of Motorworks Brewing.

Elwonger has been working for Motorworks Brewing since it opened eight years ago.

He said that even though the brewery has participated in Bier Fest before, this year is different.

“This month alone, they have purchased more beer than they have in all of 2020,” said Elwonger.

He says their award-winning Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter will be offered at the park.

It’s been a much needed boost after being closed for months in 2020, Elwonger said.

“Last year was just crazy … to be closed for so long,” he said. “So the exposure of the sheer amount of people that come for this festival, helps us grow our brand a lot … we love beer, and we love sharing it with people.”