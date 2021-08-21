ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After Saturday's deadline to join, the fate of a historic $26 billion settlement with four major pharmaceutical companies will be decided.

If enough states sign onto the settlement, it will go forward and the checks will be signed.

If the settlement goes forward, the states involved will receive large sums of money to address their opioid crises. Florida alone is expected to receive more than $1.5 billion.

The settlement agreement came after more than 3,000 cases nationwide accused the companies — Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen — of taking actions that exacerbated the opioid crisis.

But, the vast majority of states need to sign on to the settlement agreement by the end of Saturday, before the companies can sign the checks.

According to a July 21 release from Attorney General Ashley Moody, "Ratification is contingent on a critical mass of states and local governments participating." The statement from Moody's office did not say what a critical mass would entail.

Houston Spore has what some would call the American dream — a house and a loving family.

However, he remembers all too well when his life was a constant nightmare.

“I had a back surgery at 16 and got on OxyContin," Spore said. "And it was pretty much downhill from there."

For the next 15 years, Spore would struggle with addiction — for the past five, he’s been in recovery.

His concern now is not so much about a relapse as it is making up for lost time.

“How can I, as a father — my wife is in her ninth month for our second child — how can I be a better father?" Spore said. "How can I make up for lost income?"

He’s now looking for ways to help others get out of similar situations.

A big chunk of money could be the start, but with a crisis like the opioid epidemic, some are asking, why settle?

“If those individual cases, 3,000 of them, went to trial, it could be much more money than the $26 billion we’re talking about," said Barbara Andraka-Christou, assistant professor at the University of Central Florida's School of Global Health and Informatics. "In fact, I’m certain it would be more money, and those companies could go bankrupt.

"On the side of the states and the local governments, we’re talking about guaranteed payment."

As long as the needed number of states sign on, the deal moves forward, Andraka-Christou said.

Once the money trickles down to the local level, Spore hopes it means helping more addicts reach recovery.

“People need treatment," he said. "We just gotta get it. I was able to get it, I was lucky. Very, very lucky."

If the deal moves forward, money from the settlement could be set aside as soon as next month, and states could begin tapping into it by early next year.

Spectrum News has produced a Sept. 2 special report on the potential impacts of this settlement, and why it’s needed in Orange County.