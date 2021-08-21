ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is asking residents and businesses to conserve water so more liquid oxygen can be provided to hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Orlando Utilities Commission, which provides water service for much of Orlando, uses liquid oxygen to treat the water its customers use every day, removing any odors or bad taste.

Hospitals like Orlando Health also use liquid oxygen to keep COVID-19 patients breathing.

“We want to start the conservation by asking our residents to temporarily limit the watering of their lawns and the washing of their cars,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi said, “We’re at a point where we never were.”

He explained that hospitals use liquid oxygen because it saves on storage space.

“You can store so much more oxygen in a smaller space than you can if you were using just your regular gaseous form of oxygen,” he said.

Hospitals often store it in underground tanks, he said, but now they are overflowing with critically ill patients with COVID-19, a virus that specifically attacks the respiratory system, so they need all the oxygen they can get to keep patients alive.

“We’re having COVID-related pneumonias, we’re having people go into respiratory failure,” Ajayi said. “We’re using so much oxygen in the hospital that we’re literally running our supplies down.”

OUC says 40% of the water it treats is used to water lawns. So limiting that alone would mean more liquid oxygen for overloaded hospitals.

So for the next two weeks the city is asking residents and businesses to limit how much water they use. If that doesn’t help, officials might have to go to a boil water advisory, officials said.

Dyer said the situation could be avoided if more people would get vaccinated.

“It’s another result of what happens when residents do not get vaccinated and become critically ill and need dire medical support and treatment,” Dyer said.

Orange County Utilities indicated that its customers do not need to take precautions at this time.

“We understand that increased demand for liquid oxygen has greatly impacted some water authorities across the state,” Orlando Utilities said in a statement. “We are actively monitoring the situation and participating in discussions with Florida’s regional agencies….We will communicate if any additional steps are needed to conserve water.”

Utilities in Seminole and Volusia counties indicated they do not have similar concerns as OUC at this time.