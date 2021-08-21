ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health and Orange County are wrapping up another week of coronavirus vaccine events in the community as Central Florida continues to deal with hospitals at capacity and cases rising.

Brenda Henderson is an Orange County resident who just received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

What You Need To Know Matthew's Hope Ministries and Fresh Oil Ministries are doing follow up events on Sept. 11 for those who need a second dose.



On Sunday, the City of Orlando is hosting a vaccine event at Ana G. Mendez University from 10 to 3 p.m.





Participants at the Sunday event will have the chance at winning tickets to sporting and entertainment events.

"I haven't had one in years, and I had forgotten what they were like. And it really wasn't that painful. I did close my eyes," Henderson said.

After months of debating, she decided to put her fears aside when COVID-19 hit close to home.

"A friend of mine got very critically ill with COVID, and I said Brenda, it's time to stop fooling around with this," she said.

Her friend is a volunteer at Matthew's Hope Ministries in Winter Garden where vaccines are being dolled out.

It's an organization that helps the homeless, but today anyone in the community like her can get vaccinated.

"The numbers are telling us we need to do this or we're going to be in this mess for a long time," Matthew's Hope Founder Scott Billue said.

He's hoping to reach as many people as he can, after so much loss.

"6 different unvaccinated friends that have passed in the last 2 weeks. We have a couple of our key volunteers that are very, very sick right now, as well as some of our homeless friends that are on ventilators," Billue said.

Not far away in Orlando, Fresh Oil Ministries is also opening up its parking lot for vaccines.

"We've been encouraging our members to come out and get vaccinated because we as a church, we feel it's important," Church Secretary Marva Weathers said.

Henderson is holding out hope her unvaccinated friend will pull through in the hospital.

"I have to live my life now and help others live their life too as safely as possible," she said.