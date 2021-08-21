BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Brevard County Public Schools, the district is implementing some significant safety changes.

What You Need To Know Brevard County reported 546 confirmed COVID-19 cases in public schools



In addition, the district put about 3,700 quarantines in place



As a result, officials have called off field trips and homecoming dances



Attendance for indoor sports and events in auditoriums is limited to 50% of capacity

Parents received a letter stating the district is suspending field trips and homecoming dances and reducing attendance at indoor sports events and activities in auditoriums to 50% of capacity.

“I have a sixth-grader who is going to be extremely bummed because there are no field trips,” parent Kayla Spellman said. “He was really looking forward to going to it.”

She said she also has a daughter in high school who would have likely gone to the homecoming dance.

“Missing out on homecoming is a big deal for a lot of the kids,” Spellman said.

The decision came from Brevard County Schools Superinten​dent Mark Mullins as COVID cases surge. According to the county, 546 cases were confirmed at district schools this week, and more than 3,700 quarantines are in place.

“It's just a mess,” Viera High School junior Ian Elhewan said.

Elhewan said he understands the reason behind changes like suspending homecoming.

“A lot of freshmen are missing out on their first homecoming and the seniors are missing out on their last one, but it’s a matter of safety and I think that safety is more important than the experience,” Elhewan said.

These rules were in place last year during the COVID pandemic, too, a schools spokesperson said.