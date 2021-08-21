CLEVELAND — It’s back-to-school season and some Cleveland barbers are making sure some boys arrive in style.

This is the second year Marcus Gonzalez of Ole G’s Barber Shop joined other barbers in bringing their tools to Laura’s Home, which is a women's a crisis center.

They donated their time to give about 25 kids new hairstyles.

“No matter how hard you work," said Gonzalez, "you can always give a little bit to make someone else feel better.”

With each pass of Gonzalez's clippers, 11-year-old Kingston's excitement continued to grow.

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be cool,” he said.

Kingston was preparing for his first day of fifth grade.

“He wanted his name in his head, but my penmanship isn’t that good,” Gonzalez said.

Instead, Gonzalez got creative.

“Just a freestyle design,” he said. “Hopefully he likes it. If not, he gets to shave my head bald.”

Gonzalez and some barbers gave their time and talents to the kids at Laura’s Home by providing free haircuts to boost the boys’ confidence.

“Show a good first impression,” said Jeffery, who’s going into ninth grade.

“When you look good, you feel good,” said Gonzalez. “When you feel good, you do good.”

But, Kingston’s little brother, Chase, wasn’t buying that line.

The two-year-old burst into tears as he received his first haircut.

Their mom, Octia, said she was happy with the results and thankful for the support "through the tough times with the COVID,” she said.

Gonzalez understands tough times first hand.

“We’ve all been there, you know what I mean?” he said. “We’ve all been in situations where we couldn’t afford a haircut. Couldn’t go get a haircut.”

And seeing the kids smile with a happy haircut makes it all worthwhile.

Officers with the Cleveland police department’s First District helped organize the free event.