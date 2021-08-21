NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Oxychem is closing its facility in Niagara Falls.

In a statement, the company says the decision was made because of unfavorable regional market conditions, as well as the unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs.

Oxychem says it will continue to provide pay and benefits to employees for at least three months. It will also offer outplacement services and counseling.

"OxyChem and the Niagara Falls plant employees have made significant efforts over the last several years to give this facility the opportunity to be viable," the company said in a press release. "Despite these efforts, the plant continues to have a negative economic outlook. The company is proud of the employees and how they have performed and recognizes the difficulty of this news for the Niagara Falls community and everyone who has worked at the plant over the years."

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt says the closure is a tremendous blow to the region’s economy.

He says his office has been in touch with city, county and state officials to help the 150 workers.

“The news that OxyChem will close down their manufacturing facility is a tremendous blow to our region’s economy,” Sen. Ortt said in a statement. “This facility has provided Western New Yorkers with good paying jobs for more than a century, but they are unfortunately the latest victim to the unfavorable business climate and high cost of doing business in New York State. My office has been in touch with city, county, and state officials on the immediate need to help the 150 hardworking Western New Yorkers who will lose their jobs due to this closure. This is a sad day for Western New York, and the state as a whole.”