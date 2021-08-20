The United States has extended its moratorium on non-essential travel between bordering nations Mexico and Canada due to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

The restriction has been extended through September, DHS said.

“To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel,” the department wrote on Twitter.

In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

"In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” DHS added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.