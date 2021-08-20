CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — All United Launch Alliance employees will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Sept. 1, becoming one of the first space companies to publicly confirm that decision.

The decision was first reported on CNBC.

The company attributed the move to the prevalence of the virus among communities where it has operations, including California, Texas, and Florida's Brevard County, the home of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The availability of employees for operations because of the spread of the virus could threaten launch schedules, the company indicated.

Chief Executive Officer Tory Bruno took to Twitter on Friday to respond to posts about the decision, indicating it was necessary to continue to meet launch obligations.

I took this decision with great reluctance. The much higher transmissibility of the Delta variant has affected operations at the Cape & in Decatur. Without this action, we would be unable to hold our mission commitments or help keep teammates safe who cannot be vaccinated — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) August 20, 2021

ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, makes the Atlas and Delta rockets for the nation’s space program. One of its Atlas V rockets was expected to send Boeing’s Starliner mission into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station earlier this month before a valve problem resulted in the delay of the launch.