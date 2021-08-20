ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force reconvened earlier this month to try and prevent another early 2020 scenario where businesses had to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Mayor Jerry Demings' economic recovery task force reconvened Aug. 2



The county does not yet have another task force meeting scheduled



32% of small businesses in Florida didn't reopen in 2020

John Henry of J. Henry's Barber Shop in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood is one of the business owners on the task force.

Right now, he said business is good. But, he knows full chairs aren't promised in these still uncertain times of the pandemic.

Henry is a staple in the Parramore community as a native, running into friends at Nikki's Place for lunch on a rainy afternoon.

He also greeted neighbors and customers driving around the neighborhood.

Along the roads by his shop, he finds perspective, passing by the Coalition for the Homeless.

“There was a time I was homeless," he said. "This stuff here keeps you rooted and grounded."

The shop's been his namesake since 1994.

“It just blows my mind to still look at these pictures, and I remember the exact day and time, and how important that moment meant to me," Henry said.

Special moments line the shop's walls, including alongside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Henry’s part of a team of business leaders that just reconvened for the first time in over a year, trying to keep businesses open with about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the county per day.

The shop closed for about two months last year, just like other businesses, when cases were rising.

Henry hopes that doesn’t have to happen again.

“Through experience with wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and following the proper protocols that we get better results then last time, we know what to do now," Henry said.

His team and this community are the constants in this changing world.

“Believe it or not, business has been pretty good, I’m really surprised that people have been coming back to the barbershop," he said.