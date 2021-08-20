ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August is Black Business Month, and several Rochester businesses have been recognized by New York State.

Honey B Home & Essentials opened up in the Upper Falls neighborhood this January after a successful launch of their online store last year.

“We wanted to have a little bit of things you might want, but also things you need,” said owner Tonia Butler. “So you’re going to see jewelry but also like your everyday home essentials.”

The variety store is owned by Tonia and her husband Marquis. It started during the pandemic as a way to bring needed supplies to the community at a challenging time.

“We wanted to create something kind of creative, because it was unique in the sense that a lot of businesses weren’t able to get their products out there,” Mr. Butler said.

In fact, not only are a majority of their products locally sourced. But 90% of their vendors are also Black-owned businesses.

“Historically, there are a lot of issues,” Mr. Butler said. “Whether it’s funding, whether it’s getting into major distribution spaces. And a lot of times, a lot of businesses have good, quality products but they may not be able to make the minimum order quantities to be in a bigger store.”

Which is why Senator Jeremy Cooney awarded them the New York State Empire Award Thursday, in recognition of Black Business Month.

“We wanted to not just highlight a business, but highlight a business that lives a brand value we care about: Lifting while we climb,” Cooney said. “Making sure others have the same opportunities we were given, and that’s what Honey B has done.”

And for the Butlers, it’s a big honor.

“We didn’t expect to receive an award for doing what we felt was kind of an obligation,” Mrs. Butler said. “We want to collaborate and work together. That’s a large part of what Honey B Home Essentials is all about.”

Honey B is open on 4 Commercial Street Wednesdays through Sundays, and can be found at the Public Market on Saturdays.