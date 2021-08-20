Powerball on Monday will add a third drawing each week and a new supplemental feature called Power Play® will give players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

Powerball currently only holds drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“This is the first time in Powerball’s 29-year history that drawings will be offered three nights a week,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director. “Players will still have the same odds and base ticket price, just more chances to get into the game.”

The additional drawing each Monday is expected to increase jackpots more quickly and to result in more cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis, lottery officials said.

Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Powerball tickets cost $2 each. The Power Play® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing.

The Double Play® drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players will play the same set of numbers in the main Powerball and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play® feature will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

At launch, Double Play® will be available in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The others are Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington.

Ticket sales from a third weekly Powerball drawing and Double Play® will contribute to funding public programs and services in each jurisdiction where the Powerball® game is sold.