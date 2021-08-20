DELAND, Fla. — This week marks one year since an EF-2 tornado ripped through 4.6 miles of DeLand, devastating nearly an entire neighborhood.

In all, 73 structures were affected, leaving behind $7.4 million in damage. Right off Woodland Boulevard at CP Auto Wholesaler, Bob Larkin still feels like the storm happened yesterday.

“This is our sign that was upfront there,” said Larkin, pointing to a beat-up sign that once identified his business for the community. “There were two sides to it. This is the side we got. The other side got blown away, don’t know where it is at.”

Twelve months later, he still works under a damaged roof that is covered by only a tarp. He says his insurance company and his landlord have only just come to an agreement to get the building fixed.

"I am kind of at the point now where I’ll believe it when I see it,” Larkin said.

He lost a lot of inventory during the storm, along with customers who don’t want to buy from a business that is still damaged. He lost out on so much revenue, in fact, that he’s now thinking about closing up shop for good.

“You always think it is going to be somebody else because you are talking about a tornado, you know" Larkin said.

Just down the street, many homes even now are in severe disrepair, with some still deemed unsafe.

DeLand resident Catherine Nahirny’s life is finally getting back to normal, after facing thousands of dollars in repairs.

“We actually had a tree go right through the window and right through the roof,” Nahirny said. “The entire roof had to be replaced and sealed because of water damage. It was catastrophic damage, you know. If it was worse, it would have been a hurricane."

While her repairs just wrapped up a month ago, she said she knows her community has a long road ahead.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody," Nahirny said. “I am very lucky. I am one of the lucky few, even though I’ve had damage. I don’t envy the people who had this problem at all because there is nothing that can be done other than to wait and hope it gets better."