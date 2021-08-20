HARTFORD, Wis. — Wisconsin-based Quad is looking to hire hundreds of people for production roles all across southeast Wisconsin.

Right now, the company has more than 700 full and part time production jobs available, including more than 160 at the Hartford facility Spectrum News 1 visited for this story. At the Hartford location, they print magazines and newspapers, running around the clock to print millions of documents a day.

With an operation that large, Hartford Plant Director David Pye said they are looking for people to fill roles with all different experience levels.

“We are looking for entry level employees that have no experience but that have the drive and want to build a career,” Pye said. “We also are looking for experienced electricians, mechanics, machine operators, people that have the technical skills.”

Quad has eleven production facilities across Wisconsin. To learn more about the jobs they have available as well as salary information, visit their hiring website at https://www.bequad.com/.