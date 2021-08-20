ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County on Thursday has issued a rabies alert for East Orlando near Dean Road and the Econlockhatchee River.

This rabies alert, which continues for 60 days, is in response to a pet dog that tested positive for rabies after an encounter with a raccoon.

The alert boundaries are:

University Blvd. to the north

East-West Expressway (State Road 408) to the south

Central Florida Greeneway (State Road 417) to the west

Alafaya Trail to the east

Rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area. Orange County residents and visitors should stay aware, and contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided.

People who are bitten are scratched by an animal in the rabies alert area or if a pet is bitten or scratched, clean the wound, seek medical attention immediately and contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

Rabies, a disease of the nervous system, is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: