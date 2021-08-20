President Joe Biden on Friday updated the nation on the status of the U.S. mission to evacuate thousands of American citizens, Afghan allies and third country nationals out of Afghanistan, as images of chaos outside Kabul’s airport circulate and the Taliban violently exerts its rule on the country.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Friday made a new commitment to both evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked alongside the U.S.



“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” President Biden said before making the same promise to Afghan allies



The U.S. is not offering transportation for Americans and Afghans to get to the airport gates, though the president said Friday that the option was under consideration



A total of 13,000 people have been evacuated since Kabul fell on Sunday, the president said

He made a new commitment to both evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked alongside the U.S., as military translators, drivers, engineers, fixers and aid workers.

“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” President Biden said from the White House Friday.

Later, he made the same promise to Afghan allies, who are often seen as traitors and targeted by the Taliban for their work.

“Yes, we're making the same commitment,” he said. “They're equally important, almost, as all those who ... in fact helped us. They were translators. They went into battle with us. They were part of the operation.”

He made that new promise in the answer to his first question from the White House press corps since last week. The president only spoke publicly about Afghanistan twice since then — once in a speech Monday after which he did not take questions and once in an ABC News interview.

But he also made the commitment as scenes of chaos around the airport continue to come out of Afghanistan. Many people report being turned away, even with documents, and others are afraid to pass through Taliban checkpoints to reach Kabul.

The U.S. is not offering transportation for Americans and Afghans to get to the airport gates, though the president said Friday that the option was under consideration.

There are more than 20,000 Afghan allies who have applied for a special protective U.S. visa, plus their family members, bringing the total number of people in the pipeline to more than 80,000.

About 2,000 were relocated to the United States before Kabul fell to the Taliban, and at least a few hundred have been evacuated in recent days, though the exact number has not been publicized.

On Friday, President Biden updated the number of people who had been evacuated in total: 13,000 since Sunday, when the Taliban took control.

That includes Americans, Afghan allies, at-risk Afghans and third country nationals.

The president also acknowledged that the coming days of the evacuation mission would be difficult and dangerous, though he did not extend the mission’s current Aug. 31 deadline.

“Make no mistake, this evacuation mission is dangerous, and involves risks to our armed forces, and it’s being conducted under difficult circumstances,” the president said.

“I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss,” he added. “But as Commander-in-Chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary.”

There were nearly 6,000 troops in Afghanistan as of Friday afternoon, which is the total number President Biden has approved for the deployment so far.