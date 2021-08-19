ORLANDO, Fla. — Stan Goldstein says he learned the importance of carrying a parachute as he flew dangerous combat missions during the Vietnam War.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for nursing home workers Wednesday



In order for the facilities to receive federal Medicaid and Medicare funds, all workers must be vaccinated for COVID-19



Vietnam veteran Stan Goldstein applauds the move, saying it will help protect residents





Related: Biden mandates COVID-19 vaccines for nursing home staff

“I wore a parachute flying a 100 times over North Vietnam, I never wanted to wear it or use it, it weighed 75 lbs, but it was there,” Goldstein said.

He thinks of COVID-19 vaccines as parachutes for anyone who contracts the COVID-19 virus.

“Taking the shot increases your odds if you encounter the virus,” Goldstein said.

So he was happy to hear President Joe Biden announce Wednesday that his administration is mandating all workers at nursing homes be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funds.

Goldstein himself lives in a mixed independent and assisted living retirement community and hopes all the workers there will get the shot now.

“People have a right to make a decision as long as it impacts only themselves," he said. "When what you do impacts others around you, that becomes a different question."

According to federal data, hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers across the country remain unvaccinated.

Director of AARP Florida Jeff Johnson praised the mandate.

“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida, this is the right step to take to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of the National Center For Assisted Living, also praised the decision, but said it doesn’t go far enough.

He said unless vaccines are mandated for all health care professions, nursing home workers who don’t want the shot may leave for other health care jobs.

Parkinson said that could create a “disastrous workforce challenge” for nursing homes.

Goldstein hopes health care workers will see that although it may be uncomfortable — like it was when he wore a parachute — getting vaccinated will save lives.

“Do whatever it is to get you home safely,” he said.

The new mandate, which will be in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.