SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many Floridians with loved ones in long-term care facilities are paying close attention as President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff members.

After nearly 50 years of marriage, Dennis Dulniak had to put his wife Nancy in a long-term care facility following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“I had to make that tough decision of placing her in a memory care community,” he said.

Nancy went into the facility at the beginning of 2019, and a little more than a year later, the facility shut its doors to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“(It was) 28 weeks before I could get back in to and see her, which was very, very devastating for her,” Dulniak said.

He said the isolation from her loved ones affected Nancy’s mobility, recognition, communication and her focus.

“It really brought to home that the isolation significantly affected her ability to deal with this disease,” said Dulniak.

Nancy died earlier this year.

Now, Dulniak is an advocate for those living in long-term care facilities and their loved ones.

He is hoping a vaccine mandate will help the facilities keep the doors open to visitors. He didn't want anyone to go without seeing their loved ones, like he had to with his wife.

“They need to be safe from obtaining the virus, the delta variant and our loved ones need to be protected,” said Dulniak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida nursing homes that shared information with the agency said only 47% of their staff were vaccinated.

With President Biden’s vaccination requirement, all stuff must be vaccinated to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

“Vaccinations are not only a positive step in these facilities, but to the public at large,” said Dulniak.