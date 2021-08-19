ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida students are getting ready to go back to school with updated pandemic precautions.

Students and staff of Florida’s largest university are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks are expected to be worn indoors, even for those fully-vaccinated, in accordance with CDC guidelines due to Florida’s status as an area of high transmission.

The vaccine and mask precautions at UCF are also consistent across Florida’s state university system.

UCF advises anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms to get tested. Increased cleaning procedures and classroom disinfections will continue on campus, as will genomic surveillance and other tools to detect possible outbreaks, according to the university.

Isolation and quarantine procedures are in place, based on vaccination status, for anyone who tests positive.

Student move-ins are from Thursday through Sunday by appointment only.