MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau is reminding Wisconsinites to be careful when making donations to help those in Afghanistan.

While a number of international relief organizations have indicated their commitment to provide support with food, shelter and other needs in Afghanistan, some may not be fully transparent about the charity’s goal.

To help make informed giving decisions, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance is offering the following tips:

Do you know about the nature of the charity’s Afghanistan efforts? Visit the charity’s website to learn about the types of activities that the organization is addressing. For example, some are seeking to help with food insecurity within Afghanistan while others may be focused on helping refugees settling in other countries. Also, charities that are unable to continue program activities due to the Taliban may still need support to help with possible future evacuations.

Does the charity have an established presence in Afghanistan? Experienced organizations will likely be more effective in delivering assistance. It is difficult to vet newly established efforts and unlikely that they will be able to follow through, even if they have the best of intentions.

Also consider helping U.S. veterans charities. Those who served in the U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan may have strong emotional responses to recent events. There are charities that seek to address those suffering from PTSD and other mental health challenges that would welcome support at this time.

The following is a list of BBB Accredited Charities raising funds for assistance in Afghanistan.