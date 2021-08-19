TAMPA BAY, Fla. — As the Taliban continues its takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and without resistance from the Afghan military, local veterans are weighing in on how it happened, and what it means for that country.

“Anybody who was over there and trained with [the Afghan forces], patrolled with them, lived side by side with them knew this would be the result whenever the U.S. left,” wrote St. Petersburg resident Chris Reiff, who served in an airborne infantry unit in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010, in a lengthy response to a Bay News 9 Facebook post requesting comments from vets.

“The Afghan people lack the will to fight because they don’t really have anything to fight for. They are poor, lack equipment, leadership, food, etc. The Taliban on the other hand has a cause they are willing to die for — a cause they have been fighting and dying for for a very long time. It’s a shame that the Afghan army gave up so easily, but it’s no surprise at all.”

“We should’ve gotten out after bin Laden left the country,” said one Bay area resident, a former Marine and ex-military contractor who served and worked in the Middle East and spoke to Bay News 9 anonymously due to their knowledge of classified operations. “[The Taliban’s] got [American] Blackhawk helicopters now.”

The Taliban’s acquisition of weapons and other military gear provided by the U.S. and left behind by the Afghan military it trained is a popular topic among American vets and armchair commentators alike. Reiff, for his part, doesn’t seem to think it’s as big a problem as some others are making it out to be.

“Yeah it sucks that the Taliban got hold of a bunch of equipment, and had they not advanced so quickly we may have been able to extract or destroy a bunch of it,” he wrote. “[But] if we destroyed it all, the Taliban would still own Afghanistan. If, God forbid, we end up sending troops back into combat there, it will be nothing for the Air Force to destroy every single MRAP [military tactical vehicle] they have. The Iraqi army had thousands of tanks, and they amounted to nothing against U.S. air power.”

One of the biggest questions regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan regards its adherence to Sharia religious law, and how the movement will treat Afghan citizens. In the past, it has been rigidly and often violently intolerant of dissidents, from women demanding a more equal role in society to journalists and Afghans who aided U.S. and other occupying forces.

“It could go either way,” said the former military contractor, pointing out that certain changes, such as allowing dogs in the home and prohibiting cigarettes, have been accepted by Sharia religious leaders over time. “I think they’ve seen the problems that come with the hard line.”

They point out, however, that the Taliban has also become ever more savvy at public relations and social media, and that offers of amnesty from a “kinder, gentler” Taliban should be, at best, taken with a grain of salt.

“Their religious belief is their cornerstone,” they said.

As fraught as the current debacle may be, both veterans believe withdrawal was inevitable, and there really wouldn’t ever be a “good time” to leave a region in which political and religious instability have been the norm throughout modern history.

“As [bad] as the situation is now, it’s the best-case scenario,” said the ex-Marine.

“I give credit to Donald Trump for negotiating a withdrawal, and I give credit to Joe Biden for following through with it,” wrote Reiff. “We did not fail. We didn’t fail to train the security forces, we didn’t fail in expanding women’s rights, we didn’t fail in giving the Afghan people a chance to vote democratically in an election for the first time, we didn’t fail to build schools and expand education, we didn’t fail to keep the Taliban in hiding so much that it kept them from performing attacks on the west, and we sure as hell didn’t fail each other.”