Police officers and other law enforcement officials are in the midst of ongoing negotiations with a suspect who claimed to have a bomb in their truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, officials confirmed Thursday.

What You Need To Know Law enforcement officials responded Thursday to reports of a pickup truck containing an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.



Police officers and other law enforcement officials are in the midst of negotiations with the suspect



Officials would not confirm the name of the suspect and say they do not know the suspect's motive at this time



The White House is aware of the situation and is being briefed by law enforcement

"Around 9:15 this morning a man in a black pickup drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Lbrary of Congress," U.S. Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said during an afternoon press conference, adding: "The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb, and what appeared to the officer to be a detonator in the man’s hand."

It is unclear whether officials have confirmed whether there is, in fact, an active explosive device in the suspect's truck, but negotiators are currently "hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident."

Officials would not release the name of the suspect, but did confirm that the suspect was live-streaming from his truck to Facebook. Manger also said they are unsure of the suspect's motive at this time.

U.S. Capitol Police called it an "active bomb threat investigation" on Twitter and told people to "avoid the area around the Library of Congress."

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Capitol Police said officers were "responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," which is near the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court.

The FBI said that it is responding to the incident.

The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is responding with our partners, including @CapitolPolice, to reports of a suspicious vehicle and bomb threat near the Library of Congress. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) August 19, 2021

The White House is aware of the situation and is being briefed by law enforcement. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has also been briefed.

I have been briefed on the evolving situation near the Library of Congress. The @DCPoliceDept is assisting the U.S. Capitol Police in the response, and will provide an update when there is additional information to share. For now, please avoid the area near the Capitol. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 19, 2021

Police have also evacuated congressional staff offices nearby, encouraging people to "remain calm and relocate to Longworth House Office Building using the underground tunnels."

Congress is on break this week.

People are standing just outside the streets of the Supreme Court and Library of Congress.

Some here tell me they were told to evacuate the Supreme Court to this location. pic.twitter.com/xMoiuAuVov — Em Nguyen (@EmNewsDC) August 19, 2021

The area was block off by police cars and barricades. Also responding were the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.