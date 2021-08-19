COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired Army Logistics Officer Major Lillie Williams is putting the final touches on her newest franchise venture — JDog Junk Removal and Hauling.

“This is an opportunity for us to get out, to be able to be a part of something bigger than us,” said Williams.

The Toledo native is running the business with her husband Robert, who is also a veteran.

“They wanted to work towards the military veterans being re-employed and making entrepreneurs out of veterans. My husband and I were so inspired going down there and speaking with them that we decided that this is what our next venture is after leaving the service,” said Williams.

Besides providing junk removal and hauling to several communities in and around Columbus, Williams said JDog's mission is also developing relationships with the community.

“We can go out and help with the schools, do some mentorship, re-integrating a lot of service members working with the VA and CWT programs,” said Williams.

The unemployment rate for veterans was 3.9% in July, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, but in 2019 it was at an all-time low of 2.9%.

Williams said she hopes to be a part of the solution and is looking to hire three more veterans to add to her staff soon.

“It's very disheartening because they've given part of their lives that they can't get back. They've sacrificed so much. Their families have sacrificed so much, so it's a blessing to be able to support them. Giving back to those soldiers and making sure that their families are taken care of is one of our main goals,” said Williams.

