NEW YORK — Macy’s, Inc. has announced a partnership with WHP Global to bring together two of America’s most well-known brands: Macy’s and Toys "R" Us.

Customers can now shop an expansive assortment online from previously shuttered toy retailer at macys.com/toysrus and in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022.

“As a Toys "R" Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Toys "R" Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

According to the company, the Toys "R" Us experience at Macys.com will allow shoppers to search for perennial favorites like toy cars and dolls, as well as STEM-inspired products for creative learners. The company announced the website will also include Macy’s expanded assortment of popular items, including products that highlight inclusivity, discovery and learning.

The company says Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops, will be rolling out to more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022.