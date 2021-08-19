ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Middle East is on the minds of many as Taliban forces strengthen their hold on the government in Afghanistan.

What You Need To Know Following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Christian Prescott was stationed in the Middle East



Seeing the Taliban take control in Afghanistan, where he served, has left him with mixed emotions



He says he knew the U.S. would pull out of the country one day, but that doesn't make it easier to watch

For some in Central Florida, like U.S. Navy veteran Christian Prescott, developments overseas have caused mixed emotions.

Every day when Prescott heads off to work as CEO of BathArt, his goal is is all about getting the job done.

“We can refinish a bathtub in two to three hours,” he said. “Then 24 hours later the hotel can rent the apartment out.”

Every task his ex-military staff does is like the ones they had when serving — a step by step process.

There’s an order to doing things, and following the Sept. 11 attack in 2001, Prescott took his orders from the Navy while stationed in Afghanistan and border between Kuwait and Iraq.

“I was scared more than anything, to be honest with you,” Prescott said while traveling to a job site. “More worried (about) how long I would have to stay out there.”

Now, 20 years later, the United States is pulling troops out of Afghanistan, and despite being removed from the Middle East for more than a decade, he looks at whats happening there now the same way he looks at his business each day.

“Regardless of where those decisions are coming from, whether this is political or not, I always try to support out leader,” Prescott said. “We do the same thing at BathArt. Whoever is in charge and whoever is leading, we support them on that mission.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 11-20 veterans out of every 100 who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom suffer from PTSD.

Prescott is one of them, but he sees his new career is an escape, and a reward.

“That one thing that I have carried on in to the civilian world whatever I am doing, I try to be present,” he said.

Prescott said he knew the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan was bound to happen one day, but with friends currently overseas still serving, that doesn’t make it easier to watch.

“How quickly it has been happening has been frustrating,” Prescott said. “But I’ll be honest, in due time it was just a matter of time until something did happen.”

Prescott may not serve his country in the military anymore, but he does serve the people he hires, and those are missions he puts the same dedication into as the ones he was assigned 20 years ago.

Not only does Prescott now do bathroom refinishing, but his entire team is made up of veterans who have served their country in the military.​