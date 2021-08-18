BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Work is underway on a $13.5 million project to expand advanced manufacturing in North Buffalo.

Local leaders joined the Surmet Corporation to break ground on Hertel Avenue. They say this new project will renovate Surmet’s current facility to house some of the largest ceramics equipment in the country, while bringing new engineering and production jobs to Buffalo.

Surmet Corporation creates transparent ceramics for armor, reconnaissance windows and other products used by the Department of Defense and NASA.

The company opened its Hertel Avenue building in 2002 and hopes to finish this renovation project by February of next year.