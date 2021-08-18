ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Using a first-of-its-kind operation in Seminole County, health leaders are now administering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with weakened immune systems.

Months after opening its initial vaccine clinic to administer the first and second doses, Seminole County has now opened a clinic to give out a third shot.

Betty Spencer, who got her first two doses around the beginning of the year, was one of the first in line.

“As soon as they started talking about the boosters, yes, I knew I would get in line as soon as I could,” she said.

Spencer has immune system complications, so she was eligible to get the additional dose.

She said this latest case surge has been troubling for her, but the third dose has eased some of those fears.

“I’m glad to get it as well. I was glad we were able to,” said Spencer.

Seminole County leaders said theirs is the first county-operated site in the state to offer a third dose.

Seminole County emergency manager, Allan Harris, said the third dose could help the immunocompromised fight off the coronavirus by boosting immunity.

“This is a way to save lives," he said. "Many of the breakthrough cases we’re seeing going into the hospital are individuals with immune compromised conditions."

This comes after federal health officials authorized another dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised people last week — saying it could add another layer of protection, which is crucial as cases in the county continue to surge.

“We’re talking 350 to 500 cases per day — still a very high level. So, we want to make sure that we provide every opportunity to protect those, again most vulnerable, who may not have the robust antibody response,” said Donna Walsh, the health officer for Florida Department of Health in Seminole County.

The third dose for eligible people includes the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and can be given 28 days after receiving their second dose.

For Spencer, she’s just looking forward to more protection against the virus.

“The only way we’re going to get rid of it is to be fully vaccinated and respect other people and put our mask on,” she said.

County leaders said this clinic will only be open through Saturday. If the the response for a third dose is high, they’ll consider opening up more appointments.