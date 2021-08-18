ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to data from Orange County Public Schools, in just two days this week, a record 409 Orange County students tested positive for COVID-19.

What You Need To Know OCPS data from Monday and Tuesday shows that a combined 409 students tested positive for COVID-19



Some parents say they have feared, but also expected, numbers like these



On top of students, 90 district employees also tested positive for COVID-19 in the same time period

Parents with children in the classrooms said this type of number is what they have feared — but also what they expected.

Elizabeth Vanos is a musically inclined eighth grader who says she loves going to school.

What she doesn’t love, though, it the troubling trend she’s seeing in her classrooms.

“I’m just angry because people are being offered a choice, and they’re deliberately choosing not to wear a mask," said Vanos. "They don’t care enough about my sisters’ lives to just cover their nose and mouth and suck it up. I understand that it’s uncomfortable, but I’ve gotten through it. Other people can too.”

As her younger sister works on math homework — rounding numbers — mom is also running some numbers in her head, but this time it's the amount of COVID cases reported by Orange County Public Schools just yesterday.

Those, Stephanie Vanos said, round up to about what she expected.

“I think seeing the number jump up so high from the weekend, and then seeing how much it jumped up on Monday — it was still shocking to see the number," she said. "But on the other hand, I think this was predictable and, unfortunately, also preventable."

Vanos said she wants to see OCPS require all children to wear masks immediately, without an opt out, to keep infection numbers from getting worse.

“Of course on top of that, I’m just a mom who wants her kids to have a normal school," she said. "So I’m also just sad that we even have to be in this place right now, where we have to be so cautious and aware."

“I just don’t understand how a person can be selfish like that," said Elizabeth Vanos. "This is not a time to just worry about mundane things. So a mask gives you pimples, so a mask is uncomfortable, so what?”

In addition to the 409 students, 90 employees also tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday combined.

The Orange County School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss COVID-19 procedures before its next board meeting on August 24.