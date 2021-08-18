WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting in November, Delta Air Lines will begin offering daily, nonstop service between Worcester Regional Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Delta was the last commercial airline to stop service in Worcester in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline had previously offered service between Worcester and the airline's hub in Detroit.

“We look forward to bringing Delta’s superior customer service back to Worcester, helping customers to reconnect with family, friends or clients, across our global network,” said Charlie Schewe, Delta Air Lines’ Director of Sales - East. “The award-winning hospitality and professionalism of our people will continue to shine through, as we strive to deliver a seamless travel experience every step of the way.”

The new Delta service will be the second daily flight to New York from Worcester. JetBlue will resume service between JFK International and Worcester on Thursday.

“We look forward to this new service between Worcester and New York, which will help expand opportunities to further connect Central Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Governor (Charlie) Baker and I are pleased with the continued progress made at Worcester Regional Airport to provide residents with multiple flights, and hundreds of destinations just one stop away.”

At LaGuardia, Delta offers more than 50 domestic destinations throughout the United States and Delta is currently building a brand-new, state-of-the-art terminal at the airport designed around speed and efficiency including a consolidated headhouse with centralized areas for check-in, security, and baggage claim. The terminal will have 37 gates across four concourses, covering 1.3 million square feet.

“We knew coming back from the pandemic would be difficult, but the airlines are returning to Worcester. For Central Massachusetts residents, Worcester Regional Airport should be your starting point for any trip,” said Worcester County Sheriff and Massport Board Chairman, Lew Evangelidis. “We are delighted to welcome Delta back and with a new destination. Passengers can use this flight to visit the Big Apple or as a jumping off point to dozens of other destinations.”

Free parking for travelers using Worcester Regional Airport is being offered through the end of the year.