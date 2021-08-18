Federal health officials announced plans to offer Americans COVID-19 booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20, eight months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, pending approval from U.S. health regulators.

The plan is subject to an "independent evaluation" from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and review from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel.

"The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," a group of federal health officials, including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and White House chief medical adviser Dr. ANthony Fauci, said in a statement.

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout," they continued. "For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability."

The boosters will be a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines – federal health officials say people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster dose, but they are still reviewing data from the single-shot inoculation.

"We expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks," they wrote. "With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.