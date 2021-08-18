CARY, N.C. — A new mask mandate for the town of Cary went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Masks are now required in all public and private indoor spaces.

One Cary business owner is happy to help the community be as safe as possible, while also benefiting from the mandate.

The Cary Quilting Company is one of just two fabric stores in the entire town.

It's no surprise Cary’s new mask mandate is a welcome but also bittersweet policy.

“To me it's a small price to pay for keeping the community as safe as possible," Julianne Walther said.

Walther is the owner of the Cary Quilting Company. She says the fabric she sells is particularly safe for making masks.

“It’s the tightness of the weave of the cotton. The tighter the weave on the fabric, the more protective it is," Walther said.

2020 was the store’s best sales year to date. She expects 2021 to be even better.

“Yeah, I'm not particularly happy we had a pandemic to bring people back to sewing," Walther said.

Besides fabric, Walther says elastic is one of the store’s top sellers.

And the store has just about every kind of fabric you could imagine.

Walther says masks don’t have to be taken so seriously.

“They can definitely be fun, and once you get going, you can make masks for every occasion, and it's kind of just a way to show off your personality," Walther said.

If you’d like to see a full step-by-step guide on how to make masks using material from the Cary Quilting Company, click here.